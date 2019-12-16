By Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - A man stabbed his girlfriend and abducted their 2-year-old daughter Sunday in San Jose, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the missing girl.

The San Jose Police Department said Monday officers responding to reports of a woman screaming found the woman with at least one stab wound and determine her boyfriend, Victor Magana, 24, attacked her before fleeing with their child.

They asked the public to report any sightings of the girl and her father to police. They said Magana is driving a 2007 light green Hyundai Santa Fe and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The girl’s mother was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

