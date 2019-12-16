ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a gas station on the east side of Anchorage.

Police shortly after 10 a.m. received a call of shots fired at a Holiday Station on Mountain View Drive across the street from Mountain View Lions Community Park.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died as emergency responders attempted to give him aid.

The shooting apparently occurred during an altercation with another person, investigators said. They have made no arrests.

Police temporarily closed down Mountain View Drive. The department advised drivers to find alternative routes because of the large police presence in the area.

Detectives said they are seeking witnesses who were in the area Monday morning.

