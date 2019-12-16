By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A man suspected of setting a fire at a Walmart store in Bismarck last week was arrested Monday, police said.

The 27-year-old man was taken into custody after officers searched for him over the weekend.

Authorities say the Walmart fire Friday happened under “suspicious circumstances.”

The Bismarck Tribune reported firefighters were able to contain it to the garden area of the store. Fire officials say the store’s sprinkler system activated and helped limit smoke and fire damage. No one was injured.

Police say charges against the man are pending.

