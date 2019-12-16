RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man who being denied entry into a nightclub in North Carolina sparked a shooting and stabbing that wounded three people, according to the venue’s owners.

Police say the violence happened Sunday morning at Paris Lounge in Raleigh. Officers were still at the scene Monday morning, news outlets reported.

The club’s owners, Kwaku Bobioh and Nuness Biongo, told WNCN-TV that someone in a group with the man stabbed a security worker. They also say the man threw a metal pole through the front door of the venue before walking away.

“Him and the group of guys they were with started scuffling,” Biongo said. “Our security was trying to break up the fight.”

The man walked to his car and drove onto the main road, according to the owners. Then, someone in the car began shooting at the club.

“The music shut off inside and everyone just panicked and took shelter,” Biongo told The News & Observer.

Three people were hurt, according to a news release from Raleigh police. Eric Freeman, 47, was found wounded in the parking lot and taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police say Marcus Best, 31, suffered stab wounds but is expected to recover. Officers were also called to a hospital where Brandon Butler, 36, showed up with gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening.

Police haven’t released any suspect names or descriptions. No arrests have been announced.

