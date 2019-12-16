House and Senate negotiations have rejected President Trump’s demand for $5 billion to spend on his border wall next year, instead crafting a final compromise that offers him the same $1.375 billion they included in the 2019 spending bill.

Negotiators also rejected Mr. Trump’s plans to hire additional agents at the Border Patrol and ICE, but did not curtail ICE’s ability to detain illegal immigrants.

Instead, the new deal, which lawmakers announced Monday and which is expected to be voted on later this week, pours additional money into what’s known as “alternatives to detention.” Those methods, such as ankle bracelets and phone call check-ins, are popular with Democrats, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they’re a waste of money, leading to relatively few deportations.

The bill will be a significant challenge for Mr. Trump, who a year ago sent the government into a partial shutdown because Congress was only offering $1.375 billion in wall money.

After the longest shutdown in history, Mr. Trump relented and signed a bill that only contained the $1.375 billion, though he immediately turned around and declared a border emergency, siphoning billions more from the Pentagon to be spent on new wall.

The courts are currently deciding whether that emergency move was legal.

Mr. Trump, intent on completing as much wall as possible before he faces voters in November, had requested an additional $5 billion to continue building in 2020. That was the key sticking point as Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill fought over the 2020 spending bills.

Administration officials privately say they would have been hard-pressed to spend $5 billion and $1.375 billion is more in line with what’s possible over the next year. But the symbolism of the $5 billion number had become overbearing.

Other parts of the new spending bill include a $20 million boost to the Homeland Security inspector general to conduct more rigorous oversight on ICE, and $173 million for better care for migrants in border custody.

