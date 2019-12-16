By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and state police have announced a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to reduce impaired driving fatalities.

The campaign began last week and will continue through Jan. 1, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“While the holiday season is a special time to visit with friends and family, many of these celebrations include alcohol,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “Drunken driving-related crashes are 100 percent preventable. All we ask is that drivers make a plan for a sober ride home.”

The campaign will include public service ads with images of Santa and the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking.” The ads will be placed at gas stations, bars and restaurants in more than 60 cities.

“The ‘Santa’ campaign is a fun way to promote a serious message,” Siwula said.

There were 22 drunken driving deaths during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years, officials said.

