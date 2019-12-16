By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - A driver is in custody after speeding through an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona and leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 toward Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the driver allegedly fired shots at border officers before the chase began about 3 p.m. near Casa Grande.

DPS says the chase came to an end on I-10 near Sacaton.

They say the suspect was arrested and nobody was injured.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released.

DPS, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Gila River Police Department was involved in the incident that caused heavy backups along the freeway.

