The Justice Department official who served as the main liaison to ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s team will step down at the end of December, the department announced Monday.

Edward O’Callaghan, who supervised the special counsel team during its 22-month investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, has voluntarily resigned from his position as associate deputy attorney general.

Mr. O’Callaghan played a critical role, along with Attorney General William P. Barr and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in determining that President Trump did commit obstruction of justice. He also worked to make as much as Mr. Mueller’s voluminous report available to the public.

The Russia probe ended earlier this year. Mr. Mueller concluded neither Mr. Trump or any member of his campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Although Mr. Mueller did not say if Mr. Trump obstructed the investigation, the president was cleared by Mr. Barr.

“Ed is one of the most highly regarded lawyers at the Department of Justice,” Mr. Barr said in a statement. “His dedication and tireless commitment to the work of the department is second to none. Ed posses a rare combination of sharp intellect, common sense and sound judgment — traits that served him well from his time as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York to his service at the highest levels of the department.”

During a stint at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, Mr. O’Callaghan was part of the time that investigated the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He entered private practice in 2008, where he defended former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who was accused of improperly firing a member of the Alaska State Troopers.

Mr. O’Callaghan returned to the Justice Department in 2017, leading its national security division. He was eventually elevated to his current position in 2018.

He was considered earlier this year as a potential replacement for current U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu. Ms. Liu had been nominated for the No. 3 position at the Justice Department, but that plan was scuttled when it seemed clear her nomination wouldn’t pass the Senate.

