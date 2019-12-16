By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - Police in Atlanta are trying to determine who shot and wounded a child and a teenager outside a home over the weekend, officers said.

The 11-year-old and the 18-year-old were both shot twice in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood on Saturday night, police spokesman James White told news outlets. The 11-year-old boy suffered a leg wound, and the 18-year-old had gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm, White said. Both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition, he added.

The victims, who are related, were with members of a group involved in an ongoing feud with students attending the same local school, investigators told news outlets on Sunday. They added that at least one witness was being “uncooperative” with authorities, leading officers to try and obtain security video from the area to identify suspects, the agency said.

