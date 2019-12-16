By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles County sheriff’s have shot and killed a man they say pulled a gun as they confronted him in East Los Angeles.

The shooting took place at about 5:30 p.m. Monday on 4th Street as deputies approached a man, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

“Upon contact with the suspect, the suspect drew a firearm”and was shot several times, the department said.

He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. No deputies were hurt.

A handgun was found at the scene, authorities said.

Other details, including how many deputies opened fire, were not immediately released.

