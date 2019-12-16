The House Judiciary Committee published a 658-page report just after midnight Monday as the House prepares to vote whether or not to impeach President Trump later in the week.

Mr. Trump is facing two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Committee Chairman Jerrold L. Nadler, New York Democrat, included the Republicans’ dissenting views in the report.

The committee voted by party lines, 23-17, Friday to send the two articles to the full House.

The Democrats say Mr. Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 call to open investigations into the 2016 election and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner, and his son Hunter. They say Mr. Trump held up military aid approved by Congress and a White House meeting that the Ukrainian president wanted. They also say Mr. Trump has refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry and has instructed his staff not to testify or provide documents.

The Republicans say Mr. Trump had every right and an obligation to make sure corruption in Ukraine was being addressed before releasing $391 million in taxpayer funds to the beleaguered nation, which is at war with Russia and has a history of corruption. They also say there was no quid pro quo: Ukraine ultimately received its money, and Mr. Zelensky did meet with Mr. Trump at the United Nations. At the U.N. joint press conference a few months ago, Mr. Zelensky said he did not feel pressure from Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump has denied any wrong-doing.

If the House, with a Democratic majority, votes to impeach Mr. Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to remove him from office.

Read the report by clicking here.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.