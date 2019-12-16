DENVER (AP) - Illinois authorities identified a suspect who died following a high-speed pursuit involving police in Colorado, authorities said.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois said 43-year-old Matthew Borden was driving a stolen vehicle that crashed near an intersection of Highway 85 in Weld County, KDVR-TV in Denver reports.

It is not clear how Borden died. Authorities said they do not believe officers returned fire when he fired shots at them after he exited the vehicle.

Borden was wanted in the deaths in Illinois of Pamela Williams and Brian Musk, who police believe were killed last week. An arrest warrant was issued charging Borden with first-degree murder, authorities said.

The Colorado State Police, Iroquois County Sheriff and U.S. Marshal’s Service are collaborating on an investigation into the homicides.

The pursuit took place around 2 p.m. Sunday after law enforcement agencies were notified a vehicle driven by the homicide suspect was seen on Highway 14, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Ault Police Department officer chased the vehicle, which reached speeds over 100 mph (160 kph).

The driver, later identified as Borden, fired gun shots outside the vehicle and the state trooper and Ault officer called the Weld County Regional SWAT Team. The SWAT team approached and found Borden dead next to the vehicle, authorities said.

