By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Weather is believed to be a factor in a Monday collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that killed a woman and her adult son along a central Indiana road following a night of snowfall, police said.

Witnesses told police that the victims’ SUV lost control and spun along a Hancock County road east of Indianapolis before entering oncoming traffic and colliding with the pickup about 6 a.m. Monday.

Crash investigators said that the SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Amy Cox, died along with her 24-year-old son, Isaac Cox. Both crash victims were from New Palestine and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

TOP STORIES
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence
Putin: Russia's arms sales increased dramatically this year
FBI's wiretap of Trump campaign triggered by anonymous call

The pickup’s driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that weather conditions likely played a role in the fatal crash. The sheriff’s office urged motorists “to slow down and use extreme caution” in inclement weather.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide