The evidence mounts daily. Clear, practical, aggressive policy fostered by President Trump and his administration has helped the nation. The economy is humming, the stock market roaring, wages and job creation are up, and consumers have historic levels of optimism. The next level of success will require Congress to get back in touch with their role as public servants, step up to the plate and get back to business, says one Ohio Republican.

“Congressional leaders should be focusing on innovative solutions to make the system work better for American small business owners who are trying to create jobs, middle-class families trying to provide a better future for their children, and underserved communities trying to break out of generational poverty. After all, that’s what our constituents elected us to come here and do,” writes Rep. Brad Wenstrup in commentary for The Daily Signal.

“Unfortunately, however, under Democratic leadership, this Congress has only turned about 70 bills and resolutions into law, according to Congress.gov. In comparison, the last divided Congress, when Harry Reid controlled the Senate, was able to pass nearly 300 bills and resolutions into law between 2013 and 2014,” the lawmaker observes.

“This is the opportunity cost of Democrats’ endless investigations and impeachment trials. It is not just about the cost of valuable time and taxpayer dollars being expended, but also about the loss of what we could otherwise be accomplishing to address real problems facing our country,” he says.

Interestingly enough, 40% of Americans now say the economy will “get worse” if a Democrat is elected president in 2020. See the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

“The American people hired us to be problems solvers, not circus performers. Let’s put an end to endless investigations to justify a predetermined push to impeach and focus on working to improve the lives of the people who put us here in the first place,” Mr. Wenstrup advises his fellow lawmakers.

THE IMPEACHMENT PRESS

Though the prospect of impeaching President Trump takes on very real dimensions in the next 24 hours, the phenomenon is still subject to much interpretation by the news media. A few examples from the last 24 hours:

“Bill Clinton’s impeachment was suspenseful. Trump’s grip on GOP means his won’t be” (The New York Times); “On cusp of impeachment, Trump ends year with a press of achievements” (Fox News); “Impeachment could end badly: Democrats may regret the dynamics” (The Atlantic); “Carly Fiorina: Yes, impeach Trump. Yes, I’d vote for him” (Newser); “Pomp, circumstance and silence: How a Senate presidential impeachment trial works” (NBC News); and “Democrats in Trump districts wrestle with ‘vote of conscience’ on impeachment” (USA Today).

TIME AND TIME AGAIN

In another era, Time Magazine was a monumental publication which steered thoughtful public discourse. Things change, time marches on — and Time marches on too, appearing to be set on a single message, says a new analysis.

“Week after week, the cover of Time magazine portrays Donald Trump as an apocalyptic, nightmarish figure. Democrats, in contrast, are routinely featured as smiling, happy, reassuring figures. And while less and less Americans actually buy this weekly publication, the magazine still impacts the public debate as it’s featured in other media outlets and seen in grocery stores by millions of Americans,” writes Scott Whitlock, associate editor of the conservative press watchdog Newsbusters.org.

The Trump bashing covers feature caricature of the president and suggestive headlines — one as simple as “Stormy,” published at the height of media fixation on adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her claims of having an affair with Mr. Trump. Meanwhile, covers featuring high-profile Democrats got noble portraits and grand proclamations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for example, warranted a cover which showed her in sleek suit and pearls, and proclaimed “The Persistence of Nancy Pelosi.”

Mr. Whitlock found so many examples of Trump bashing and Democrat adoration on the Time covers that he made a video of the contrasting messages.

“For the most part, Time makes its pro-Democrat spin very public and very obvious. It’s no wonder that this dinosaur media publication continues to cut circulation and the total number of print issues. Americans are turning away from this very liberal magazine,” the analyst notes.

MR. VOIGHT’S TIMELY MESSAGE

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight continues to issue public message via Twitter about every two weeks. And here is the latest, in keeping with the season.

“My holy message for this nation is truth,” Mr. Voight tweeted, asking the nation to mull over truth, “give it a chance” — and consider a more positive reality.

“Its a time to rejoice, to pray for our lost loved ones, and a time for our great nation to heal. Yes, heal — from anger, heal from sadness and heal from past mistakes. We are here today — and this a blessing. Let us all come together. Let us truly accept that we as one nation are strong. Put aside your anger. Look at all the achievements that President Trump has done in the last three years. He has brought back jobs to the American people. Our homes are safe, and we are feeling stability again. Yes, he has made America great again. I wish you a Merry Christmas, and a happy Hanukkah. And God bless America,” Mr. Voight tweeted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 50% of Americans say the economy is something a president “can do a lot about”; 62% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 46% of Democrats agree.

• 40% of Americans overall say the economy will “get worse” if a Democrat is elected president in 2020; 72% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall say the economy will get better; 13% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 52% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall are not sure; 7% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall say the economy will stay the same; 8% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 7-10.

