By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man who owned or operated three massage parlors has been indicted on an interstate prostitution charge, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Chunqui Wu, 61, Overland Park, is charged with one count of transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Prosecutors allege she allowed employees at two Olathe massage parlors and one in Leawood to perform sex acts with customers for tips.

Wu was arrested in November after an undercover operation at her massage parlors. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

