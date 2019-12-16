By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Three Louisiana parish sheriff’s offices were targeted by hackers over the weekend in a suspected cyberattack, officials confirmed.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Sheriff’s Association in Baton Rouge on Friday that Rapides, Washington and Orleans parishes had all been targeted by hackers, Sheriff William Earl Hilton confirmed to KALB-TV on Sunday. Also on Friday, ransomware was detected in another cyberattack in New Orleans that shut down city government computers. It’s unclear if the attacks are related.

The Rapides office was notified again on Sunday by the state’s Fusion Center that it was being hacked, prompting it to shut down all computers, Hilton confirmed. He said state officials are addressing the problem from Baton Rouge, but computer systems could remain down for days. The office is operating its booking system and continuing other processes on paper, Hilton said.

TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania Democrat switches to independent, will caucus with Republicans
Rand Paul fears impeachment will 'dumb down and destroy the country'
FBI's wiretap of Trump campaign triggered by anonymous call

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and several other state agencies fell victim to similar ransomware attacks last month, news outlets reported. The state didn’t lose any data and didn’t pay the hackers’ ransom in those attacks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide