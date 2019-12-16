By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Portland, Maine, man charged with killing a woman with whom he shared three children is due to be sentenced.

Anthony Leng pleaded guilty to murder under an agreement that caps his sentence at 40 years. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

Leng acknowledged firing the shots that killed 36-year-old Sohka Khuon during an argument in January 2018. He told police he did so out of fear when she allegedly turned toward him with a knife.

A state medical examiner’s office report that says Khuon was shot at least five times and found slumped against a kitchen cabinet when police arrived at the home.

Two of the couple’s children, ages 10 and 15, were at the home at the time of the shooting.

