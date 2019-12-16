By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A teenager is due to be sentenced Thursday for the killing of his mother, who was strangled and stabbed in the neck.

Law enforcement officials say another teenager helped Lukas Mironovas strangle his mother to the point of unconsciousness before Mironovas stabbed her to finish the job.

Lukas Mironovas is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in Superior Court in Augusta.

Court documents indicate that before her death in April 2018 Kimberly Mironovas, of Litchfield, Maine, confronted Lukas Mironovas and two teenage friends about missing marijuana.

Another teen described by a judge as “the prime mover” in the plot already was sentenced to 28 years in prison. The third teen involved was 13 at the time and pleaded guilty to conspiracy. He has been committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center until age 21.

