By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Coffeyville man has been arrested and jailed after a woman died in a drive-by shooting in Independence, The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Benjamin Mason, 18, was arrested as his home Sunday on a possible charge of first-degree murder.

Kimberly Meeks, 19, was shot to death as she walked with a man in Independence Saturday evening. Witnesses said someone fired shots from a passing car, The KBI said. Meeks died at the scene. The man ran from the scene.

TOP STORIES
Hallmark Channel reverses decision, will now reinstate kissing brides commercials
Schumer: If impeachment trial has no witnesses, Republicans 'have something to hide'
Top DOJ official who oversaw Russia probe to step down

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide