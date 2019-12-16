By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Coffeyville man has been arrested and jailed after a woman died in a drive-by shooting in Independence, The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Benjamin Mason, 18, was arrested as his home Sunday on a possible charge of first-degree murder.

Kimberly Meeks, 19, was shot to death as she walked with a man in Independence Saturday evening. Witnesses said someone fired shots from a passing car, The KBI said. Meeks died at the scene. The man ran from the scene.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

