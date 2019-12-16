By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Deputies have arrested a Carroll man on charges that he used a stick to kill a rabbit at a Des Moines animal shelter.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night charged Bobby Carothers, 64, with animal torture after the death of the rabbit at the Animal Rescue League of Central Iowa shelter, The Des Moines Register reported. According to a criminal complaint, Carothers admitted to deputies that he killed the rabbit, named Petunia.

Staff identified Carothers as being the last person in the shelter Sunday night. He was asked to leave and a short time later employees found the dead rabbit.

Deputies arrested Carothers about three hours later after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm at a Des Moines trucking company. He also was charged with trespassing at the trucking company.

Carothers was held at the Polk County jail. Online court records don’t indicate if he has an attorney who could address his charges.

