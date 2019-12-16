By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man is accused of fatally shooting his son during an argument, authorities said.

Ronnie Eric Cochran, 47, was charged Sunday with murder and wanton endangerment in the shooting of Matthew Cochran, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the men were fighting immediately before the shooting.

TOP STORIES
Missteps, selective coverage drive Trump supporters into full revolt against press
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence
Devin Nunes offers to help 'rehabilitate' Adam Schiff

Cochran was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide