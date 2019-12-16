By Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A man who says he forgot he had a firearm on him and unsuccessfully tried to get into Walt Disney World was charged Monday with a crime.

Court records show Nathan Polit was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony. Authorities said he didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Orlando television station WKMG reports Polit was stopped at a security checkpoint Sunday when he tried to get into Animal Kingdom at Disney World.

He told authorities he had moved his handgun from his vehicle to a backpack because he was worried about a vehicle break-in, but he forgot to put it back in the car.

Firearms and other weapons are prohibited at Disney World.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for Polit.

