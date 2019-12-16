FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - A man found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Fairbanks store has died.
The man’s name was not immediately released.
Alaska State Troopers shortly before 11 a.m. Friday received a report of a shooting on Aeronca Avenue west of Fairbanks International Airport.
Responding officers found a man with life-threatening injuries in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer story northeast of the airport.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A person of interest was identified in the shooting, troopers said.
