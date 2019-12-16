CANTON, Miss. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a man convicted of involvement in the 2017 slaying of a Mississippi 6-year-old to 40 years in prison.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Dwan Wakefield apologized to the boy’s mother during a sentencing hearing on Monday before Madison County Circuit Judge Steve Ratcliff.

A jury earlier this year found Wakefield guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder, kidnapping and vehicle theft in the 2017 slaying of Kingston Frazier.

Prosecutors said a then-17-year-old Wakefield was on the phone with the convicted murderer, Byron McBride, when McBride said a child was in the car he’d stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Wakefield has said he told McBride, who was then 19, to drop the child off at a convenience store or some other public location.

McBride shot Kingston Frazier to death that night.

Wakefield said Monday he should have made a better decision and called authorities.

McBride pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole earlier this year

A third defendant, D’Allen Washington, pleaded guilty in 2018 to accessory after the fact to kidnapping and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.