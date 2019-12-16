By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man was sentenced 7 1/2 years in federal prison for participating in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. attorney’s office said Monday.

Court documents said an investigation showed that Derek Rand, 31, of Rochester, used runners to obtain fentanyl in Massachusetts and bring it to New Hampshire for distribution. Over a kilogram of fentanyl was seized from members of the drug-trafficking organization.

Rand previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 29.

TOP STORIES
Army-Navy probe of curious 'hand gesture' at football game product of 'outrage culture'
Train company claps back at Greta Thunberg over floor pic, notes 'first class' seat
Giuliani says he has new proof of massive corruption in Ukraine involving Bidens

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide