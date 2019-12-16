By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

DETROIT (AP) - A killed in a shootout with Detroit police officers has been identified.

Police in suburban Redford Township said Louis Patrick Veal, 65, died in the Saturday shootout, The Detroit News reported.

Veal was a suspect in the shooting deaths Friday of two women, ages 18 and 49, in Redford Township, police there said.

Detroit police have said officers confronted the man on Saturday afternoon on the city’s east side. When officers found the man on Saturday afternoon, he began firing at police, who shot back, police said. He died on the way to a hospital.

No officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

