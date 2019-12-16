New Age self-help author Marianne Williamson has seized the electability mantle in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

“Newsflash! I’m the most electable candidate,” Ms. Williamson announced Monday in a fund-raising email to supporters.

In the email, she laid out the case that her power of “collectivized love” was the only hope for defeating President Trump.

Mocking or deriding love power, she warned, ignored the universal truth that “love is the greatest motivating force.”

“Only someone speaking some really big truths will have the power to counter some really big lies. Only someone with a moral agenda can defeat an immoral leader,” she said.

She also noted that New York Times columnist David Brooks anointed her as a candidate who “knows how to beat Trump.”

Her claims took a veiled swipe at former Vice President Joseph R. Bien a frontrunner for the nomination who has made electability the basis of his run.

She currently polls near the back of the pack at 1% or less. After qualifying for several debates, Ms. Williamson was among more than a dozen major candidates who failed to make the cut for the debate Thursday in Los Angeles.

Ms. Williamson, who authored 13 books including “The Law of Divine Compensation” and “A Year of Miracles,” said that her campaign of collectivized love will cut through the fear and hate cultivated by Mr. Trump.

She warned that the type of fear that she said Mr. Trump exploits was particularly dangerous because “it overrides rationality.”

“The President is not just a politician. He’s a phenomenon of almost cult-like power, and that is not something we should ignore. Traditional political strategy lacks the emotional and psychological depth necessary to override the nefarious influence of such a figure,” Ms. Williamsn wrote in the email, which included her signature.

“Only one power is great enough to override collectivized fear, and that is collectivized love. This is not nonsense; it’s neuroscience. People can mock the idea, deride it, make fun of it. But there’s one thing we shouldn’t forget about the notion that love is the greatest motivating force — and that’s that it’s true,” she said.

Ms. Williamson continued: “Only a politics that speaks to the higher mind can override the power of the lower mind.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.