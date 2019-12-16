By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

MONTICELLO, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the death of a missing man whose body was recovered from a lake on Sunday night.

A 66-year-old man’s body was pulled from Lake Cumberland, near Monticello, at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks said. The man’s name wasn’t publicly released, but Hicks told WKYT-TV he owned a private dock on the lake and was last seen heading to adjust it that evening. When he wasn’t heard from for several hours, someone who knew him contacted police and reported him missing, the news outlet said.

The body is being sent to a medical examiner’s office in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

