By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

PEARL, Miss. (AP) - Corrections officials are investigating how an inmate died in her cell at a central Mississippi prison.

The inmate, 33-year-old Lisa Michelle Courtney, was found unresponsive at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl on Thursday morning, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed to news outlets Friday.

An autopsy is being performed to determine her cause of death, the coroner said.

TOP STORIES
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence
Train company claps back at Greta Thunberg over floor pic, notes 'first class' seat

Courtney and two others accused of a robbery and shooting were arrested following a manhunt by U.S. Marshals in 2017, news outlets reported at the time.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide