MURRAY, Utah (AP) -

Moderate Democrat Ben McAdams said Monday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump in what is seen as a key decision as he seeks to retain the seat he flipped in a largely Republican district last year.

McAdams said Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, and he “cannot turn a blind eye” to his actions.

“What the president did was wrong,” he said, reading from a statement. McAdams did not take questions.

The House is set to vote on articles of impeachment Wednesday.

He acknowledged that the U.S. Senate will likely vote to acquit Trump, and said he trusted the voters to decide the president’s political fate in next year’s election.

He rebuked unnamed members of both parties, pointing to Republicans who have dismissed the testimony of those who testified about Trump’s actions and Democrats who he said were “all too gleeful” about the impeachment process. He also sought to turn the conversation to “kitchen-table” political issues, like prescription drug prices and the economy.

The announcement comes ahead of what’s expected to be a tough re-election race in a suburban Salt Lake City district that Trump won by 6.8 percentage points in 2016. Republicans have hammered McAdams by connecting him to the impeachment probe they say distracts from other important issues.

McAdams defeated Republican Mia Love, who was the first black GOP woman in Congress. His victory margin was less than 700 points in the midterm elections where Democrats flipped more than three dozen Republican-held seats across the country.

McAdams‘ narrow victory in deeply conservative Utah makes it one of the most competitive House races in 2020. Several Republicans have announced challenges, though one of the more high-profile candidates, state Sen. Dan Hemmert, announced Monday he was dropping out.

While Utah is deeply conservative, much of the mostly-Mormon electorate in the district has long been uncomfortable with Trump’s brash style and his comments about women and immigrants.

While Republican voters outnumber Democrats nearly 3-1 in the 4th District, 40% of voters are independents. The district covers a string of Salt Lake City suburbs stretching south along the Wasatch Front to Sanpete County in central Utah.

