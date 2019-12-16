Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Monday released a set of policies designed to usher in a ‘new era’ for the Latino community that includes a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants and more investments in Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would put up to $10 billion in federal money to establish a fund for “underrepresented” entrepreneurs, including Latinos, and award 25% of federal contracting money, or $100 billion, to small business owners from underrepresented groups.

“Whether it is the disenfranchisement of the people of Puerto Rico or Latino neighborhoods denied access to clean air and water, Latinos in the United States have been burdened for too long by a legacy of systemic discrimination,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

The plan also calls for a path to citizenship for the approximately 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. and a reduction in the backlog of family-based visas, among other immigration policy priorities.

Mr. Buttigieg would add $10 billion to a safe drinking water fund and offer $5 billion in grants through a clean energy bank to try to expand access to safe drinking water, an issue his campaign said disproportionately affects Latino communities.

The plan also calls for the establishment of a national museum of the American Latino and an expansion of the representation of Latino people and history in the National Parks System.

