NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say a 15-year-old boy was slashed in the elbow and stabbed in the chest during a confrontation at a Bronx subway station.

Police on Monday released surveillance photos and video of six people being sought as suspects in the attack, which happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station.

The suspects were described as males in their late teens and early 20s.

The video shows several people swinging their arms at the boy as he’s cornered in a turnstile with his back against the metal barrier that blocks access to the platform until a fare is paid.

Police say the assailants used a sharp object, cutting the boy’s left elbow and puncturing his chest. He was treated at a hospital and released.

No arrests have been made.

