SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - A 13-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old relative in what appears to have been an accident, police in Ohio said.

Officers responded to a shooting reported around 3 p.m. Saturday at a home in Perkins Township in northwestern Ohio’s Erie County, township police said in a release Sunday. The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police didn’t immediately release the identity of the child who died. The teen was taken into custody and transported to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center in Sandusky while the investigation continued, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene of the shooting, according to police. Details about how the shooting occurred were not immediately available.

