By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a north Philadelphia home.

Two juveniles arriving home from school found the two unresponsive with head wounds just before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Cedarbrook neighborhood, police said.

The women, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

Police said a firearm was found next to one of the women. No information was immediately available about the cause and manner of death.

