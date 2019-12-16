By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say they’re looking for two teens who crashed a car into a 7-Eleven and then drove away.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday night in Charlotte.

Police said the burgundy or purple sedan went through the front door. The teens then backed the vehicle out of the store and fled the scene.

TOP STORIES
Academies probe possible 'white power' hand signs broadcast during Army-Navy game
Devin Nunes offers to help 'rehabilitate' Adam Schiff
Schumer demands witness testimony at Trump impeachment despite opposing them at Clinton's

The 7-Eleven was open. But no one was injured inside the store. Fire officials are checking for any structural damage.

Police did not say if the driver struck the store on purpose or if it was a case of poor driving.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide