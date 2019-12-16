As the House prepares to formally impeach President Trump this week, Americans are split on the issue as recent hearings failed to move the needle, according to polling released on Monday.

Forty-eight percent of Americans said they oppose impeachment and 47% said they support it, according to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Last month, 47% had supported impeachment and 46% opposed it.

“It’s like the hearings have never happened,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll. “The arguments have only served to reinforce existing views, and everyone is rooting for their side.”

The House is expected to votes on two articles of impeachment this week: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Democrats are accusing Mr. Trump of improperly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching politically beneficial investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Early Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released a 658-page report making the case that Mr. Trump “solicited the interference of a foreign government” in the 2020 election.

“He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked,” the report said.

The report included dissenting views from Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, saying that Democrats failed to make a credible case that merits impeachment.

The survey of 1,744 adults was conducted from Dec. 9-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.