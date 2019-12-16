By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin says that arms sales abroad have continued to increase over the past year.

Speaking Monday at a meeting with top officials, Putin said that arms exports are expected to top $13 billion this year, which he said exceeds last year’s sales by more than $2 billion.

The Russian leader added that Moscow’s positions on the global arms market have continued to strengthen despite Western sanctions.

Russian arms shipments abroad this year included the delivery of the S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey - a deal that vexed Washington.

Putin said Russian arms manufacturers now have foreign orders totaling $50 billion.

During the meeting, Putin urged Russian officials to pay special attention to arms sales to Africa and show a “flexible” approach to deliveries and payments. Russia hosted an Africa summit in October in a bid to expand its clout on the continent by touting military aid and economic projects.

