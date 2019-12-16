Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani says he’s uncovered proof of “extensive” corruption in Ukraine, including “clear” proof of money laundering by Burisma energy company and Hunter and Joseph R. Biden.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Giuliani said his trip earlier this month to Ukraine “garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment,” which he said includes no wrongdoing by President Trump.

“Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation,” Mr. Giuliani tweeted, days before the House prepares to vote on impeaching the president. He said impeachment is part of a Democratic “cover up” of what he found in “hundreds of hours” and months of research.

“Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s,” Mr. Giuliani tweeted.

The president retweeted several of his lawyer’s posts.

Hunter Biden held a lucrative post with Burisma while his father was serving as vice president. The elder Biden, the Democratic front-runner, says he had no role in his son’s job.

Mr. Trump faces impeachment for withholding military aid to Ukraine while pressing its leaders to investigate the Bidens and meddling in the 2016 election.

