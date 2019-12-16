By Alex Swoyer - The Washington Times - Monday, December 16, 2019

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, New York Democrat, said Monday Republican senators and President Trump should agree to have four witnesses testify at the impending impeachment trial, which is likely to kick off next month.

Mr. Schumer said he wants White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, his senior adviser Robert Blair, former National Security Adviser to Mr. Trump John Bolton, and his associate deputy director Michael Duffey to give live testimony during the impeachment trial.

He said they all have direct knowledge about Mr. Trump’s decision making in regards to withholding aid to Ukraine.

“To conduct a trial without the facts is saying we are afraid. We have something to hide,” Mr. Schumer said.

