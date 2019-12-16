By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Sioux City man died Saturday night in a shooting near the city’s downtown.

Police said Chad A. Thomas, 42, was killed in the shooting just after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sioux City Journal.

Police received a report of shots being fired and a short time later a person returning home found an unconscious man on a sidewalk. The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting is being treated as a homicide.

