By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California vehicle pursuit ended with the driver being shot and wounded, authorities said Monday.

The incident began late Sunday when San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the unincorporated Muscoy area checked the pickup truck’s license plate and found it was reported stolen, San Bernardino police Sgt. John Echevarria told KABC-TV.

The pursuit ended at a gas station in the city of San Bernardino where the shooting occurred.

TOP STORIES
FBI's wiretap of Trump campaign triggered by anonymous call
Hallmark Channel reverses decision, will now reinstate kissing brides commercials
Train company claps back at Greta Thunberg over floor pic, notes 'first class' seat

The driver was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment, Echevarria said.

There were no immediate details on what prompted the shooting and how many deputies fired.

Echevarria said no weapon was recovered from the suspect.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide