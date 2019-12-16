A federal spending deal that emerged Monday would repeal three major Obamacare taxes and forbid President Trump from deploying “nuclear options” that would severely kneecap the Democrats’ prized health law.

It also raises the purchasing age for tobacco to 21, extends Medicaid funding to Puerto Rico and other territories for two years and sets up a spring deadline to renew expiring health programs, according to a senior House Democratic aide familiar with talks.

Lawmakers hope the May 22 deadline for must-pass legislation will be leveraged to negotiate deals on drug pricing and surprise medical bills.

For now, the year-end deal poised to pass Congress this week repeals the Affordable Care Act’s excise tax on medical devices, its Cadillac tax on generous employer-sponsored health plans and its health insurance tax, or “HIT.”

The levies were included in the 2020 health law to pay for the program’s goodies but have caused heartburn for key industries and lawmakers for years, prompting a series of implementation delays and repeal threats that threaten to swell deficits.

Also Monday, Democrats said they secured anti-“sabotage” provisions that would prevent Mr. Trump from following through on whispered threats to end Obamacare auto-enrollment, in which existing customers are slotted into coverage for the new year if they don’t actively cancel coverage or shop for a different plan.

The deal also bars Mr. Trump from using regulation to end “silver-loading,” a tactic in which states lump premium increases onto mid-tier “benchmark” plans pegged to taxpayer-funded subsidies for customers. The subsidies rise with benchmark rates.

Regulators started silver-loading after Mr. Trump stop making Obamacare’s “cost-sharing” payments to insurers, citing the lack of congressional authority to dole out the money. Health plans responded by demanding higher premiums, though many customers were pleasantly surprised to find super-sized subsidies and better deals from the silver-loading tactic.

Raising the tobacco age, meanwhile, is a big win for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’d pushed for the change.

Medical device companies in states like Minnesota, Indiana and Massachusetts will cheer the demise of the 2.3% tax on their sales since those states are home to key players in the industry. They say the levy threatened to kill jobs.

Health insurers lobbied hard to kill off the HIT tax, saying it forced them to raise premiums, and labor unions have long sought to kill off the 40% Cadillac tax on generous health coverage.

The Obama White House and its economists prized the tax on the cost of health coverage above $10,200 for an individual and roughly $30,000 for family coverage, saying the high-value plans end up paying for more care than needed, driving up health costs for everyone.

They also hoped that paring back generous health benefits would translate into wage increases.

Yet labor unions who initially backed the administration and its health law cried foul, arguing the tax would unfairly punish workers who negotiated generous health coverage in place of higher wages.

The tax would have taken effect in 2022. It was indexed for inflation in later years and would have affected more and more employers.

