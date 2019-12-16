By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state police were investigating the death of a premature newborn that occurred early Monday at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Authorities have not released any information about the boy.

“The cause and manner of death are pending and an autopsy was scheduled,”state police said in a statement. “The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Troop A Forensic Services Unite are also assisting with this investigation.”

The investigation was ongoing.

