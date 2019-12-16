By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an ATM that was stolen from a Columbia bank was hauled away from the scene in a dump truck.

Columbia police said in a news release that the ATM was taken around 3:40 a.m. Saturday from a branch of the Great Southern Bank.

Police said officers found several pieces of debris from the ATM on the ground, but the ATM was missing with an undisclosed amount of cash inside the machine.

Surveillance camera images show the ATM being placed in the back of a dump truck with a white cab and blue dump bucket.

