The Supreme Court announced Monday it will not hear a challenge concerning a city ban against homeless shelters on public property, leaving in place a lower court ruling against the city that said the prohibition against camps is illegal.

Lawyers for Boise, Idaho, asked the U.S. Supreme Court in August to overturn a lower court ruling on homeless encampments, arguing cities across the West will lose control of their homeless situations if they can’t impose criminal penalties on lawbreakers.

Legal counsel for the Idaho capital said their laws prohibiting sleeping on public property are an attempt to keep residents safe and to promote public health and sanitation.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the law was unconstitutional. That court said Boise didn’t make enough beds available in its homeless shelters, so ticketing people who end up on the streets is illegally cruel.

With the high court deciding not to hear the case, the 9th Circuit decision stands.

Boise called the federal appeals court ruling “catastrophic,” saying it cripples more than 1,600 cities within the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction. That includes Los Angeles, which is seeing a record number of homeless individuals.

According to court documents, one of the encampments, which used to be a public skate park for youth, saw a murder in 2014 when violence erupted between the campers.

Physical violence and drug use have also increased, according to the filing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.