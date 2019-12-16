President Trump hit a new approval rating high in the Quinnipiac University Poll, one of the more influential surveys, as Democrats’ impeachment push has failed to swing Americans against him.

Quinnipiac said 43% of those surveyed give the president a thumbs-up — that’s up 5 percentage points since October, before House Democrats voted to begin an impeachment inquiry.

Voters are also enthusiastic about their own economic situations, with Quinnipiac saying they’re more positive than at any time in the last 18 years.

“That view of a strong economy seems to be helping President Trump match his highest job approval rating since being elected, despite facing becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached this week,” said Mary Snow, an analyst for Quinnipiac.

The numbers are a sobering signal as the House prepares to vote this week on two articles of impeachment against the president.

Voters believe Mr. Trump did hold up aid to Ukraine in order to force that country to open an investigation into political foe former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the poll found. That had been the crux of Democrats’ accusation against Mr. Trump.

Yet 51% of those polled still say he shouldn’t be impeached and removed for his behavior. Just 45% say he should be.

Those numbers are actually worse for Democrats than when they began their hearings in October. At that point, before hearing from witnesses, 48% supported impeachment and 46% opposed it.

Quinnipiac’s numbers are usually on the pessimistic side for Mr. Trump, compared to some other polls which put his approval rating in the mid to upper 40s.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.