By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

PHILADELPHA (AP) - Vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges have been filed against a driver involved in an early morning crash in northeast Philadelphia that claimed the lives of two people and injured four others, including the defendant, police said.

Nehamiah Carstephen, 27, was driving a car that ran a red light in the Mayfair section of the city and slammed into a car carrying four women shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Ciara Parker was pronounced dead at the scene, and Carstephen’s nephew, Rashaan Cole, 18 was pronounced dead three hours later, police said. A 29-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition while a 30-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were listed as stable, police said.

TOP STORIES
Hallmark Channel reverses decision, will now reinstate kissing brides commercials
Train company claps back at Greta Thunberg over floor pic, notes 'first class' seat
FBI's wiretap of Trump campaign triggered by anonymous call

It’s unclear whether Carstephen has an attorney; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide