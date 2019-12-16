A Russian spy ship is operating off the coast of the Southeastern U.S. in a dangerous manner, CNN reported Monday.

Citing “two US officials,” the network said the Viktor Leonov has returned to international waters after spending several days off the coasts of South Carolina and Florida.

But not before perturbing U.S. officials by sailing in what they called an “unsafe manner.”

According to one of the officials. the Leonov, a Vishnya-class surveillance ship, was not using running lights in low visibility weather and did not respond to requests from commercial vessels to provide its position to help. There also were “other erratic maneuvers,” that U.S. official told CNN.

The Coast Guard, according to CNN, was broadcasting a “Marine Safety Information Bulletin” to alert ships and boats in the area to the Russian ship and its erratic behavior.

According to CNN, the Leonov regularly appears in international waters off the U.S. east coast and also patrols areas around Cuba and elsewhere in the Caribbean.

