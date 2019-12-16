By - Associated Press - Monday, December 16, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The 10 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Washington state are mostly splitting along party lines when it comes to voting on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Six Democrats in the delegation told The Associated Press they plan to vote yes on both articles of impeachment.

The seventh Democrat, Rep. Adam Smith, said he is undecided.

All three House Republicans from Washington state said they will vote no on the articles of impeachment.

A vote is expected later this week.

